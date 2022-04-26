The SIBS (Social Influence on Brain and Socioemotional development) lab is looking for current undergraduate students to fund as research assistants during Summer 2022. This opportunity will take place across the entire summer.





The SIBS Lab received a TrUE Transformers grant to financially support undergraduate students research experiences over the summer. This opportunity provides a $1,250 scholarship for each undergraduate research assistant. Up to four undergraduate students will be selected. Students who are traditionally underrepresented in science are particularly encouraged to apply.





Students will assist with the Texas Sibling Study, which will examine how sibling relations affect adolescent development (including behavior, brain, identity, and psychological functioning). Students will help recruit and schedule participants, collect data (including survey, family observations, and neuroimaging), manage data, and other tasks that facilitate the progress of the study.





To apply, click here and email your CV to Dr. Rogers at christy.rogers@ttu.edu.