Human is a collection of stories and images of our world, offering a journey to the core of what it means to be human. Through these stories full of love and happiness, as well as hatred and violence, Human brings us face to face with the Other, making us reflect on our lives. From stories of everyday experiences to accounts of the most unbelievable lives, these poignant encounters share a rare sincerity and underline who we are — our darker side, but also what is most noble in us, and what is universal. Our Earth is shown at its most sublime through never-before-seen aerial images accompanied by soaring music, resulting in an ode to the beauty of the world, providing a moment to draw breath and for introspection.





Because each story highlighted in Human stands independently, attendees do not need to have viewed parts 1 or 2 in order to enjoy part 3. We hope you will join us for this beautiful glimpse into the shared human experience.

For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: http://www.human-themovie.org/









This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.