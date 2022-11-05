The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend a monthly lecture series on issues related to global health and developing global mindedness. The lectures will be offered monthly at 12:00 noon CT. Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences, research initiatives, and insights into constructive ways to build healthy communities and develop sustainable global health initiatives.



Because She Served Too: A Salute to Women Veterans

Panelists: Laura Lappe, BS, Program Manager, Clinical Telemedicine & Telemedicine ECHO, TTUHSC

U.S. Army veteran, Judge Advocate General Corp, Legal NCO

Fort Polk, LA 1989-1993 Carmen Stein, PhD, LPC-S, LMHC-S, LPCC, CCMHC, NCC

Assistant Professor Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Department of Clinical Counseling and Mental Health

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry Jennie Deignan, SPT

School of Health Professions, Doctor of Physical Therapy Program Tammy Lowrey, United States Navy Chief Petty Officer (retired)

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Zoom: https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Iv94rFRpQYOWypDgT8T0Wg Join us as TTUHSC team members and community members participate in a panel discussion about their experiences serving in the United States military, and as veterans.

The panel, facilitated by Sara Henly of the TTUHSC Veterans Resource Center will include the following:

Laura Lappe is a Louisiana native and longtime employee of TTUHSC. She currently serves as the Program Manager for Clinical Telemedicine & Telemedicine ECHO. When not working to assist in improving the delivery of healthcare in West Texas, Laura enjoys studing martial arts, cheering on the Red Raiders, and spending time with her family. She served as U.S. Army veteran, Judge Advocate General Corp, Legal NCO in Fort Polk, LA from 1989-1993. Carmen Stein, PhD, LPC-S, LMHC-S, LPCC, CCMHC, NCC is a Vietnam Era Veteran who originally served as a WAC (Woman's Army Corps) then converted to Regular Army. She is presently an Assistant Professor of Clinical Mental Health Counseling at TTUHSC, and a past Deputy Director of Behavioral Health for the US Army Reserve. Carmen has expertise in the areas of Military Sexual trauma, PTSD, and reintegration issues. Jennie Deignan, SPT, is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. She served as a Combat Engineer Officer from 2014-2018, fulfilling duties as a Platoon Commander in Japan, Detachment Commander in Australia, and Series Commander at MCRD Parris Island. She received a B.S. in Applied Physiologyfrom SMU in 2013 and is pursuing a Doctorate of Physical Therapy at the School of Health Professions. Tammy Lowrey is a United States Navy Chief Petty Officer (retired). She served as commander of the Women Veterans of America, Chapter 53 and vice president of Veterans of Wars MC. She is the Vice Chair of the City of Lubbock Veterans Advisory Committee. This presentation is being co-sponsored by the TTUHSC Veterans Resource Center.



This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information about the lecture series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health , email globalhealth@ttuhsc , or call 806-743-2901.

Posted:

4/26/2022



Originator:

Michelle Ensminger



Email:

michelle.ensminger@ttuhsc.edu



Department:

Global Health Lbk



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 5/11/2022



Location:

Zoom: https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Iv94rFRpQYOWypDgT8T0Wg



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

