TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
FSCI 2308 Forensic Science Course - Now Offering in Summer!
Are you interested in a fun elective class? Have you ever been interested in crime scene investigation procedures? Search no more - take FSCI 2308 Forensic Sciences course this summer 2022 term (CRN 74631)!
This course will give you a basic overview of the forensic science practice, introducing basic techniques of crime scene processing, routine methods of evidence analysis, and the different types of evidence found at a scene!
Posted:
4/26/2022

Originator:
Paola Tiedemann

Email:
Paola.Tiedemann@ttu.edu

Department:
Forensic Science Institute


Categories