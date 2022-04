National Small Business week is May 1-7, this is a time to help support your local small businesses.





The Small Business Development Center is hosting a Food Truck Festival in conjunction with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce and the Better Business Bureau.

Date: May 3rd

Time 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location: Furniture Row Parking Lot - 5021 W. Loop 289, Access Road

http://bit.ly/foodtruckfestival2022