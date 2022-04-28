PCOM 4301: Corporate Social Media. Fall 2022, Online, Asynchronous, CRN 45280.

Register now to participate in this DHS Center for Prevention Programs & Partnerships (CP3), project-based course supported by EdVenture Partners. Students will take on an active project while they explore how organizations utilize and manage social media channels to promote their mission, foster strategic partnerships, conduct current business initiatives, and uphold their reputation in response to evolving societal and global contexts. Posted:

4/28/2022



Originator:

Sarah Martin



Email:

sarah.e.martin@ttu.edu



Department:

CoMC Dept of PCOM





Categories

Academic

