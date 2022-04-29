Lubbock

Training Specialist 28193BR

Environmental Health and Safety

Position Description

Evaluates, designs, coordinates and implements training and education programs specific to departmental specialty. Conducts integrated training needs assessments and monitors and reports the effectiveness of training.

Major/Essential Functions

Content creation for training including handouts, surveys, videos, etc. Assist in scheduling training and outreach events with campus entities. Provide training classes or work outreach events. Assist in online training enrollment and management of LMS. Assist in the management of department website and social media accounts.

Required Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in a related field plus three (3) years related experience.

Preferred Qualifications

Bilingual (Spanish)

Experience in video filming and editing

Basic experience with website content management

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills

Experience in social media management

Highly organized, capable of scheduling with multiple groups effectively, and detail-oriented Apply: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5635&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=711090 Posted:

4/29/2022



Originator:

Heather Coats



Email:

heather.coats@ttu.edu



Department:

Environmental Health and Safety





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

