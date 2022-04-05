Lubbock
Training Specialist
28193BR
Environmental Health and Safety
Position Description
Evaluates, designs, coordinates and implements training and education programs specific to departmental specialty. Conducts integrated training needs assessments and monitors and reports the effectiveness of training.
Major/Essential Functions
Content creation for training including handouts, surveys, videos, etc. Assist in scheduling training and outreach events with campus entities. Provide training classes or work outreach events. Assist in online training enrollment and management of LMS. Assist in the management of department website and social media accounts.
Required Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in a related field plus three (3) years related experience.
Preferred Qualifications
- Bilingual (Spanish)
- Experience in video filming and editing
- Basic experience with website content management
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills
- Experience in social media management
- Highly organized, capable of scheduling with multiple groups effectively, and detail-oriented
Apply: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5635&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=711090