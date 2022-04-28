On Saturday, April 30th, TOSM staff will install the latest approved Banner and TCC patches and upgrades from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm CDT. Individual Banner Enterprise applications will be intermittently unavailable during this maintenance window. Raiderlink will be available during this time, but various tabs and links may experience intermittent downtimes.
Additionally, on Sunday, May 1st between the hours of 6:00 PM and 11:59 PM CDT, TOSM Staff will install security patches for production systems. The following applications and services will be intermittently unavailable during the security patching of systems.
- SQL Server
- Departmental Servers hosted at TOSM
- Personal Websites/MyWeb
- TOSM Webapps
- depts.ttu.edu
- All Banner Applications, including Student Registration
- DegreeWorks
- Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
- AppWorx
- Jira
- Confluence
- CAS
- Cognos (All reporting)
- Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
- OraReports
- ECRT
- Banner Integration for eProcurment
- Texas Tech Mobile
- Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)
- Xtender
- Banapps
- Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)
- Recruit
- Advise
- RoboRegistrar
- FormFusion
- IntelleCheck
- Online Travel System
- fsaATLAS
- Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)
- Axiom
- Advance Web
- MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)
- TouchNet/Banner Integration
If you encounter any issues with these systems outside of these timeframes, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.