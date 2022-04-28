On Saturday, April 30th, TOSM staff will install the latest approved Banner and TCC patches and upgrades from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm CDT. Individual Banner Enterprise applications will be intermittently unavailable during this maintenance window. Raiderlink will be available during this time, but various tabs and links may experience intermittent downtimes.





Additionally, on Sunday, May 1st between the hours of 6:00 PM and 11:59 PM CDT, TOSM Staff will install security patches for production systems. The following applications and services will be intermittently unavailable during the security patching of systems.

SQL Server

Departmental Servers hosted at TOSM

Personal Websites/MyWeb

TOSM Webapps

depts.ttu.edu

All Banner Applications, including Student Registration

DegreeWorks

Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)

AppWorx

Jira

Confluence

CAS

Cognos (All reporting)

Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)

OraReports

ECRT

Banner Integration for eProcurment

Texas Tech Mobile

Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)

Xtender

Banapps

Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)

Recruit

Advise

RoboRegistrar

FormFusion

IntelleCheck

Online Travel System

fsaATLAS

Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)

Axiom

Advance Web

MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)

TouchNet/Banner Integration



