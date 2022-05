Hospitality Services will have modified dining hours beginning on Wednesday, May 4th for Individual Study Day & Finals. These dining hours are available online by clicking on the 2022 Spring Finals Dining Hours banner at hospitality.ttu.edu and individual signs are posted at all Hospitality Services dining locations.

2022 Spring Finals | Dining Hours

Campus dining wishes all Red Raiders good luck as they finish out the semester!

Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu



