Being responsible for watering, plant and facilities maintenance as directed by the greenhouse manager, help support research projects and teaching endeavors in biology. The perishable nature of plants requires a dependable and conscientious individual to take the position.





Qualifications: reliable, ability to work as team member or as individual to perform assigned tasks, ability to work rotating weekends and holidays, good communication skills, physical strength to lift 40 pounds and work in temperatures up to 95F, flexible, punctual, and positive work ethic.





Ability to work weekends and some weekdays for 12-20 hours per week. May 8-August 21 2022





Interested applicants can email a resume to the greenhouse manager jennifer.r.smith@ttu.edu