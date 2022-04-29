Interested in working on-campus this Summer? Look no further, University Student Housing is accepting applications for our Housing Ambassador position! This position will also continue into the Fall 2022-Spring 2023 academic year!

The Housing Ambassador position is a fantastic opportunity to gain experience working in a high-performing business environment while developing and practicing critical customer service skills that will be transferable to any career field.



Housing Ambassadors are primarily responsible for giving housing tours, helping parents and students in the office, and answering phone calls related to Texas Tech University Student Housing.





How to Apply?



1. Go to Student Assistant-Ambassador | Texas Tech University System (brassring.com)

2. Fill out the electronic application.

3. Upload your resume (Optional).

4. Please be aware that you must provide names of three references on your job application form. We will contact each of them to obtain their reference.

For more information, please contact Nataly at Nataly.Mendoza@ttu.edu