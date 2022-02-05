TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Medication-Assisted Treatment

CARR BROWN BAG SESSION 8: Medication-Assisted Treatment


Presenter:

Zachary Nichols, MBA, LCDCI

PhD Student, Addictive Disorders and Recovery Studies



Overview:

This presentation aims to provide both research and clinical professionals with a clear picture of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and its role in the addiction treatment landscape. The presentation will discuss MAT: it will provide a background, explain the benefits, examine the barriers, and discuss possible future research directions. The presentation will give a broad overview of MAT while going deeper on the topic of MAT for opioid use disorders. 

 

Posted:
4/29/2022

Originator:
Nephtaly Joel Botor

Email:
Neph.Botor@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Date: 5/2/2022

Location:
HS Building Room 220 / Zoom

