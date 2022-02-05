CARR BROWN BAG SESSION 8: Medication-Assisted Treatment





Presenter:

Zachary Nichols, MBA, LCDCI

PhD Student, Addictive Disorders and Recovery Studies









Overview:

This presentation aims to provide both research and clinical professionals with a clear picture of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and its role in the addiction treatment landscape. The presentation will discuss MAT: it will provide a background, explain the benefits, examine the barriers, and discuss possible future research directions. The presentation will give a broad overview of MAT while going deeper on the topic of MAT for opioid use disorders.

