The Texas Tech University Black Convocation recognizes, honors and celebrates the academic success and accomplishments of TTU's Black students pursuing higher education. Participation is open to all students graduating in the spring, summer and fall semesters. The event is hosted by a committee comprised of current students and alumni and is supported by faculty and staff across TTU and TTUHSC.

The TTU 2022 Black Convocation Committee has decided that this year's convocation will be held virtually via YouTube on Saturday, May 7 at 2:00 pm. Interested 2022 graduates are encouraged to register to receive the FREE 2022 graduate Kente cloth stole. Those interested, must register by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 15 at https://ttublackgrad.com/.

For more information or questions, email ttublackgrad@gmail.com.