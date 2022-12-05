Congratulations to all our graduating LGBTQIA and allied students! We thank you for your impact on Texas Tech and wish you health and happiness on your journeys ahead. The Office would like to celebrate your accomplishments through our annual Lavender Graduation!





Any LGBTQIA or allied student from Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (any school, college, and campus) who is graduating in May, August, or December 2022 is welcome to participate in the Lavender Graduation Ceremony on May 12.





Students are welcome to participate in our in-person ceremony on Thursday, May 12, 5:30 - 7 p.m., Student Union Building Matador Room, Lubbock, TX.





Registration deadline is Monday, May 2, 11:59 p.m. please register at https://bit.ly/3xZJqbc.

For questions, contact campuslife.lgbtqia@ttu.edu.