The University Library will be open 24 hours for finals beginning at 6 a.m. May 5 through 11 p.m. May 10. The Library also will offer snacks and drinks courtesy of H-E-B and study tools courtesy of the Texas Tech Friends of the Libraries.

A variety of grab-and-go snacks and water, and coffee on the weekend, courtesy of H-E-B, will be available near the East Service Desk, along with study tools such as highlighters, ear plugs and more courtesy of the Friends of the Libraries.

Detailed hours for all libraries are available here.