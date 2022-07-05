The Lubbock Chorale Concert will feature three pieces: Britten's Rejoice in the Lamb, with organ accompaniment performed by Dr. John Hollins; Bernstein's Missa Brevis; and Bernstein's exciting Chichester Psalms, accompanied by chamber orchestra; a piece that he wrote as a call for peace in the world.

5/2/2022



Alan Zabriskie



alan.zabriskie@ttu.edu



School of Music



Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 5/7/2022



Hemmle Recital Hall, School of Music Building



Arts & Entertainment

