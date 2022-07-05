|
The Lubbock Chorale Concert will feature three pieces: Britten's Rejoice in the Lamb, with organ accompaniment performed by Dr. John Hollins; Bernstein's Missa Brevis; and Bernstein's exciting Chichester Psalms, accompanied by chamber orchestra; a piece that he wrote as a call for peace in the world.
|Posted:
5/2/2022
Originator:
Alan Zabriskie
Email:
alan.zabriskie@ttu.edu
Department:
School of Music
Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 5/7/2022
Location:
Hemmle Recital Hall, School of Music Building
