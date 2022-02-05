|
Join the Honors College, the HDSTEM Academy, and the Alamo Drafthouse for a special screening exploring the science and pop culture impact behind THE WIZARD OF OZ. After the film, there will be a panel discussion with TTU faculty, historian Aliza Wong and engineer John Carrell. Admission is free. Reserve your seat by picking up your free ticket at the box office in advance or by buying a food and beverage voucher.
|Posted:
4/29/2022
Originator:
Zach Rocha
Email:
zarocha@ttu.edu
Department:
Honors College
Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 5/2/2022
Location:
Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock
