Apply today to be a BAT- LSAMP Scholar
Interested in becoming part of a diverse STEM community of support?  Become a BAT-LSAMP Scholar!  If you are a full-time STEM major with a 2.5 or better GPA, and are a minoritized student interested in undergraduate research, you should apply!  Applications are open now through May 20. Some of the benefits of being a BAT-LSAMP Scholar include: 
  • Engagement in a diverse STEM community on your campus and across other Texas colleges.
  • Mentoring by older STEM peers and faculty.
  • Travel support to attend conferences and academic competitions.
  • Opportunities for careers and support for graduate school.
  • Earn stipends for serving as a peer mentor, tutoring advanced STEM courses.
  • Opportunities for a supervised research experience at Texas Tech or University North Texas Dallas.
For more information, contact lsamp.scholars@ttu.edu
Apply at https://bit.ly/bat-lsamp
