Engagement in a diverse STEM community on your campus and across other Texas colleges.

Mentoring by older STEM peers and faculty.

Travel support to attend conferences and academic competitions.

Opportunities for careers and support for graduate school.

Earn stipends for serving as a peer mentor, tutoring advanced STEM courses.

Opportunities for a supervised research experience at Texas Tech or University North Texas Dallas. For more information, contact lsamp.scholars@ttu.edu Interested in becoming part of a diverse STEM community of support? Become a BAT-LSAMP Scholar! If you are a full-time STEM major with a 2.5 or better GPA, and are a minoritized student interested in undergraduate research, you should apply! Applications are open now through May 20. Some of the benefits of being a BAT-LSAMP Scholar include: Apply at https://bit.ly/bat-lsamp

Posted:

5/2/2022



Originator:

Allison Eubanks



Email:

Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu



Department:

STEM Core ORDC





Categories

Academic

