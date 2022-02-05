Interested in becoming part of a diverse STEM community of support? Become a BAT-LSAMP Scholar! If you are a full-time STEM major with a 2.5 or better GPA, and are a minoritized student interested in undergraduate research, you should apply! Applications are open now through May 20. Some of the benefits of being a BAT-LSAMP Scholar include:
- Engagement in a diverse STEM community on your campus and across other Texas colleges.
- Mentoring by older STEM peers and faculty.
- Travel support to attend conferences and academic competitions.
- Opportunities for careers and support for graduate school.
- Earn stipends for serving as a peer mentor, tutoring advanced STEM courses.
- Opportunities for a supervised research experience at Texas Tech or University North Texas Dallas.
For more information, contact lsamp.scholars@ttu.edu
Apply at https://bit.ly/bat-lsamp