Submissions are now being accepted for the 2022 Technical Rhetoric Symposium!



Though open to general scholarship in technical communication and rhetoric, the Technical Rhetoric Symposium places a high priority on applied research with clear practical impact. Our primary objective is that symposium attendees are exposed to a wide range of communication tools, concepts, and skills that will help them thrive in their professional careers – be those in academia, industry, or somewhere in-between.



All submissions will be peer-reviewed, both for acceptance to the conference and for potential publication in the conference proceedings. Additionally, the author(s) of the top paper will receive a cash award courtesy of our sponsor StarKrug LLC.



Undergraduate students, graduate students, and early-career scholars are especially encouraged to participate in this event!



To submit to the symposium, email a 150-300 word abstract to Ian Stark (istark@ttu.edu) by May 20, 2022. Decisions will be communicated to the authors by May 27, 2022, and the symposium will be held in a virtual format on June 3, 2022.