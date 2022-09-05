CARR BROWN BAG SESSION 9: Diversity Issues in Addiction and Recovery: SOGI Microaggression in Focus





Presenter:

Nephtaly Joel B. Botor, MAEd

PhD Student, Addictive Disorders and Recovery Studies









Overview:

Extant literature consistently shows disparate mental health and adjustment outcomes among minoritized populations compared to their dominant-group counterparts due to stressors specific to their minoritized identities. One of the challenges posed among researchers and practitioners is to address inequities by being more understanding and responsive to diverse needs and nuanced contexts. In this presentation, we will revisit the fundamental concepts of diversity, inclusion, and equity. We will focus on sexual orientation and gender identity in surveying what we know about differential outcomes in substance use and consequences. Then, we will focus on microaggression as a potential risk factor in substance use. At the end, we will reflect on diversity-related issues in researching addiction and recovery, with the hope of mapping future areas for research and intervention.





