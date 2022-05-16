Other Drug Prevention





1. Raider Restart Program Facilitation and Support (80%): The Graduate Student Assistant will assist the Program Manager for Safety and Wellness and other Graduate Student Assistants with the facilitation, development, and implementation of the Raider Restart program. The Graduate Assistant will conduct alcohol and other drug coaching sessions for students referred to RISE by The Office of Student Conduct. The Graduate Assistant will perform administrative tasks for the Raider Restart program including inputting and analyzing learning outcomes data, researching and developing educational materials and strategies, and scheduling student appointments.





2. Administrative Support (20%): The Graduate Student Assistant will assist the staff with day-to-day office operations, compose emails and other correspondence, perform administrative duties, greet walk-in customers, answer phones, complete data entry, and other office management tasks. The Graduate Student Assistant may be asked to represent RISE at events, facilitate workshops and presentations, and assist in table marketing.





Requirements:

Graduate Assistant must be a graduate student in a related program, keep a 20 hour/week schedule. Heavy lifting may be required, up to 30 pounds. Occasional nights and weekends required.





Preferred Qualifications:

• A high sense of advocacy and commitment to the education of individuals and groups on the topics of wellness and risk reduction

• Skilled at handling issues of crisis and conflict in a compassionate, helpful, and confidential manner

• Highly sociable, cheerful, and positive/pleasant disposition and can handle student concerns professionally

• Outstanding communication skills and ability to communicate effectively with all levels of administration • Excellent presentation and interpersonal skills

• Strong comprehension and active listening skills, highly self-motivated and organized

• Proficiency or commitment to learn MS Office applications Renumeration: Graduate Assistant positions are semester appointments (renewable each semester as funding and performance permit).





Compensation is commensurate upon the qualifications of the individual selected and budgetary guidelines of the hiring department, as well as, the institutional pay plan. Hours: Minimum 20 hours required per week.





To Apply: Applicants should submit the graduate assistant application, résumé, class schedule/tentative work schedule, and three (3) current references. Review of applicants will begin immediately, and will continue until the position is filled. TTU is EEO/Affirmative Action Institution. For more information, please contact email RISE@ttu.edu or call 806.742.2110.