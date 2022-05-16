



1. Administrative Support (80%): In coordination with the Program Manager for Communication, Marketing, and Design, the Student Assistant will design graphics for print, social media, digital advertising, and promotional items. This might include creating designs for t-shirts, gifs, stickers, buttons, newspaper ads, etc. The Student Assistant will assist development of marketing and communication strategies for events and programs. The Student Assistant may be asked to represent RISE at events, facilitate workshops and presentations, and assist in table marketing. Additionally, the Student Assistant will assist the staff with day-today office operations, compose emails and other correspondence, perform administrative duties, greet walk-in customers, answer phones, complete data entry, and other office management tasks.





2. Peer Education (20%): Under the direction of the the Program Manager for Peer Education, the Student Assistant will schedule events, assist in the management of peer educator attendance and hours, order food and supplies for events, and other duties related to the Peer Education group as necessary or assigned. The Student Assistant will perform research tasks as needed for the Peer Educators such as data collection, benchmarking, and article review. They will work collaboratively with the Program Manager for Peer Education to develop educational resource materials and research new materials and strategies for Peer Education.





Student Assistants must be enrolled in classes full-time, be available to won average of 20 hrs per week, and must be able to work over the summer. Student Assistants must maintain a 2.0 GPA to remain employed as a Student Assistant. Heavy lifting may be required. A successful candidate is:

• Highly sociable, cheerful, and positive/pleasant disposition and can handle customer relations professionally

• Experience with Adobe Creative Suite and social media platforms

• Outstanding communication skills and ability to communicate effectively with all levels of administration

• Excellent presentation skills

• Strong comprehension and active listening skills

• Knowledge of illustration and photography is preferred.





Renumeration: Student Assistant positions are semester appointments with a starting salary of $8.00 per hour.





Hours: Student Assistants must work an average of 20 hours per week.





To Apply: Applicants should submit the student assistant application, resume, current class schedule/tentative work schedule, portfolio sample (digital is preferred), and three (3) current references.