The Graduate Center is hiring a student assistant. The Graduate Center is a facility dedicated to supporting graduate students and postdoctoral fellows through a variety of services and resources.

Primary Job Responsibilities:

1. Front Desk: Assist with daily operations of Graduate Center including assisting guests, responding to emails, and answering departmental phones.

2. Administrative Duties: Assist with PowerPoint presentations, reports, event registration, inventory, regalia rentals, and room reservations.

3. Events: Assist supervisor, graduate assistant, and event hosts with events in the Graduate Center. Duties include but not limited to, resolving technology issues, setting up tables, linens, catering, and light cleaning.

4. Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Requirements:

Must be a current TTU student that can work between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Some evenings and weekends will be required throughout the year.

Preferred Qualifications:

Candidates with customer service experience are highly encouraged to apply. Preferred qualifications include but not limited to strong communication skills, organized, detail oriented, punctual, personable and team oriented.

Pay Information:

Pay rate is $10.00 per hour.

To Apply:

Please submit a cover letter and resume to

. Review of applicants will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled.