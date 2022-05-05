TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Mental Health First Aid - May 12 & 24
RISE and the Office of the Dean of Students are hosting Mental Health First Aid on May 12 and 24. Cost to attend is free and lunch is provided. Mental Health First Aid is a skills-based training course that teaches participants about mental health and substance-use issues. This course is open to faculty, staff, and students. To register, or get more information, email Brittany.Todd@ttu.edu.
5/5/2022

Haley Wallace

haley.wallace@ttu.edu

Risk Intervention and Safety ED


