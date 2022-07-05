Have you ever wanted to learn more about wildlife species you can find around the city? Or see birds-of-prey in action? How about the different types of fish you might catch at Dunbar Lake? Lubbock area parents and students k-12 are invited to joins students from the Association of Natural Resource Scientists from TTU for Scales, Tails & Trails, an event dedicated toward learning about the natural world around us in a fun & interactive way! Join us this Saturday May 7 from 10a-2p for this free event hosted at the Lubbock Lake Historical Landmark (2401 Landmark Dr at Loop 289 and Clovis Rd, Lubbock, TX). With summer drawing near, Scales, Tails & Trails is the perfect event for the local community who are interested in environmental sciences! Come and go as you please, attendees will be able to walk the boardwalk and interact with a series of booths all focused on different natural resources. Hope to see you there!