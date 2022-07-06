Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the following locations:

The Commons @ Talkington Hall, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ Talkington Hall, Fresh Plate @ Bledsoe/Gordon, Market @ Stangel/Murdough, Fazoli's @ Stangel/Murdough, Raider Exchange @ West Village, Chick-Fil-A @ RCoBA, Einstein Bros Bagels @ RCoBA, Sam's Express & Wholesale store locations, Sam's Place @ Wall/Gates, Murray, and West, Starbucks @ Honors Hall, SUB retail corridor and food court

Work availability (20-25 hours; 6am-midnight, 7 days a week)

Responsibilities: assist with general food service work in the dining locations

Top Tier Catering Support

Work availability (20-25 hours; 2pm-midnight, evenings and weekends)

Responsibilities: assist Top Tier Catering with set up, food service, and clean up at Top Tier Catering events on and off campus.

Videographer

Work availability (20-25 hours; Monday-Friday 8am-5pm)

Responsibilities: build and maintain a video library, create videos for training, marketing and social media use, collaborate with different departments for promotional events, produce the Smart Choices Wellness Program, live stream cooking and event demonstrations

Requirements: must have working knowledge of DSLR camcorders for video and photography, working knowledge of audio recording techniques and lighting techniques, basic knowledge of video editing with Adobe or Final Cut Pro X, script writing, Microsoft office, and motion graphic

Content Creator

Work availability (10 hours; make your own schedule)

Responsibilities: produce social media content for Hospitality Services Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Requirements: must utilize own equipment for audio and video must utilize own equipment for audio and video

Top Tier Catering Office Assistant (Merket and Wiggins)

Work availability (20-25 hours; Monday-Friday 8am-5pm)

Responsibilities: assist customers with Top Tier Catering orders in person, by phone, or email. Prepare and create books to supply to Top Tier Catering staff to share day of events and needs. Assist with office tasks as needed.





Benefits include: free meals, scholarship opportunities, extra Dining Bucks opportunities, pay raises, promotions, and holidays off! Starting rate is $11.00/hour with a raise to $11.25 after trainings are completed.



Applying is easy!1. Download an application online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.eduIf you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Assistant Manager of Recruitment, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360