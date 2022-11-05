The Graduate Center is seeking a graduate assistant to assist with graduate student life initiatives.

Primary Job Responsibilities:

1. Event Planning: Plan, coordinate, and manage, on and off campus events for graduate student life. Other tasks include but not limited to, event setup, ordering food and beverages, requesting volunteers, purchasing event supplies, and staffing event.

2. Administrative Responsibilities: Manage event calendar, send event confirmation emails, track event registration and event attendees, follow up with guest speakers, and create marketing materials.

3. Graduate Center: Assist with daily operations of Graduate Center.

4. Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Requirements:

Must be a current TTU graduate student with a flexible schedule as some evenings and weekends will be required throughout the year.

Preferred Qualifications:

Candidates with event planning experience are highly encouraged to apply. Preferred qualifications include but not limited to strong communication skills, organized, detail oriented, punctual, personable, team oriented, and creative.

Pay Information:

Hourly pay of $15.00 with fee waivers provided each semester.

To Apply:

Please submit a cover letter and resume to maryellen.baeza@ttu.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled.