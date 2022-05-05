(This is a revision of my earlier ad.) I am seeking a student assistant to assist me in several tasks in support of my research: searching for and requesting articles using TTU Library databases, and possibly translation of writings in Sanskrit. The most important qualification is that you be meticulous and responsible. Junior or senior undergraduates and graduate students preferred. Knowledge of Sanskrit is a plus. The pay will be $15/hr, and the work will continue during summer 2022, with flexible hours. If interested, please contact Dr Kevin Chua at kevin.chua@ttu.edu, indicating your interest in the position, and including your CV and the name of a reference (a TTU faculty member or staff person who can vouch for you).