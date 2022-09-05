The course is to explore the complex issues and questions surrounding heritage and tourism. Heritage tourism provides opportunities for education, recreation, and community development. However, this economic use of cultural and natural heritage has inevitably resulted in undesirable social and economic collisions, including cultural appropriation, commercialization, destruction of heritage, and social dislocation. It will study policy development, standard-setting instrument, and heritage resources management to promote the sustainability of tourism development and the conservation and enhancement of heritage resources in the long term, considering the benefit of diverse stakeholders, especially communities. The class will be offered in Summer I in the Museum of Texas Tech University (free parking). Please, contact hyojung.cho@ttu for more information.