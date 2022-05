During new carpet installation, set to begin mid-May on the Library's ground floor, students can find alternative study areas throughout the building, including quiet study in Stacks levels 1-4, and non-quiet study areas in the Croslin Room, second-floor Dynamic Media Services, Basement and the Mezzanine.

Students may book a study room or check out an individual study carrel at the East Service Desk.

Email libraries.circulation@ttu.edu or call 806.742.2265 for more information.