The primary job function of a Summer Camp Worker will include office support by performing daily tasks, including but not limited to, answering/making phone calls, directing and referring customers to appropriate camp inquiries. Secretarial expectations will consist of, restocking copy paper, organizing camp binders, developing display and check board camp material, managing social media accounts, running errands for program support, and responding to camp requests. Requirement & Qualifications: Must have been enrolled at Texas Tech University (Fall or Spring 21-22).

Texas Tech University (Fall or Spring 21-22). Available to work a minimum of 15 hours per week (up to 30 hours per week). *Sundays are required.

to work a minimum of hours per week (up to hours per week). *Sundays are required. Must have at least a 2.5 GPA Desired Goals: Highly sociable, cheerful, and positive/pleasant disposition, and can handle customer relations professionally.

Proficient in grammar, spelling , and punctuation.

in , and punctuation. Involved with organizations or departments across campus or within DDEI programs.

with organizations or departments across campus or within DDEI programs. Able to perform heavy lifting.

to perform heavy lifting. Undergraduate Student

To apply email your cover letter and resume to ariana.hernandez@ttu.edu Posted:

5/6/2022



Originator:

Leighana Hyman



Email:

lhyman@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

