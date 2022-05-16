During the month of May, the Libraries will showcase an exhibit of images covering the history of Chinese American Women in the U.S. from 1912 to 2020. The exhibit is in the Croslin Room.

The exhibit is curated by Dr. Chang C. Chen, a celebrated female attorney who is responsible for pioneering research over the experiences of Chinese-heritage women. Libraries and museums from around the world have presented the HERstory exhibition.

Join us at noon Tuesday, May 17 for a Zoom discussion with the curator.