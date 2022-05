Telecommunications will perform maintenance to enhance our network infrastructure on Tuesday, 5/17, from 12 am to 1 am CDT. All wired and wireless services, including e.911 emergency services, may experience brief intermittent interruptions during this period.

If you experience issues with these services outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

5/12/2022



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

Employee Announcements

Student Announcements