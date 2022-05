Join the Obesity Research Institute and Graduate Nutrition Organization for a professional development session. The session will feature valuable insights and a Q&A session with various professionals. Lunch will be provided for attendees. Students can join virtually or in person in Human Sciences 111. Please contact the Graduate Nutrition Organization for more information and the zoom link at temitope.e.ibiyemi@ttu.edu

Date: May 11 2022 Venue: Human Science 111 Email: temitope.e.ibiyemi@ttu.edu Posted:

5/10/2022



Originator:

Temi Ibiyemi



Email:

Temitope.E.Ibiyemi@ttu.edu



Department:

Nutritional Sciences



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 5/11/2022



Location:

Human Science 111



