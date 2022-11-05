The Department of Student Success & Retention (SSR) is hiring student media team specialists. SSR is dedicated to supporting TTU students by providing a variety of services and resources.

Required qualifications: - Third-year, fourth-year, or graduate student with a minimum of 2.5 GPA - Ability to work 10-15 hours/week (flexible with your schedule) - Ability to work in a team environment - Ability to meet weekly with other interns and supervisors to maintain cohesive and consistent media strategy - Solid grasp of media and communication strategies - Ability to complete multiple deadline-driven tasks simultaneously - Excellent time management, organizational, and planning skills - Strong visual and written communication skills - Ability to study, promote, and advance current media and communication strategies - Ability to formally propose new and/or creative outreach methods - Ability to analyze outreach effectiveness - Ability to launch new social media plan and social media campaign, including utilizing a management program such as Later, Hootsuite, Zoho, or similar. Preferred qualifications: - Photography and/or videography - Video and/or audio editing - 1 year of experience

Wage/salary: $12/hr To apply: Submit a cover letter and resume to lauren.belasco@ttu.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled. The Media Relations Specialist position is a great opportunity for students seeking to expand their professional portfolio. This opportunity is especially helpful to students seeking careers in marketing, public/media relations, communications, advertising, brand management, or educational organizations. Posted:

Lauren Belasco



Lauren.Belasco@ttu.edu



Success and Retention





