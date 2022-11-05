Required qualifications:
- Third-year, fourth-year, or graduate student with a minimum of 2.5 GPA
- Ability to work 10-15 hours/week (flexible with your schedule)
- Ability to work in a team environment
- Ability to meet weekly with other interns and supervisors to maintain cohesive and consistent media strategy
- Solid grasp of media and communication strategies
- Ability to complete multiple deadline-driven tasks simultaneously
- Excellent time management, organizational, and planning skills
- Strong visual and written communication skills
- Ability to study, promote, and advance current media and communication strategies
- Ability to formally propose new and/or creative outreach methods
- Ability to analyze outreach effectiveness
- Ability to launch new social media plan and social media campaign, including utilizing a management program such as Later, Hootsuite, Zoho, or similar.
Preferred qualifications:
- Photography and/or videography
- Video and/or audio editing
- 1 year of experience
Wage/salary: $12/hr
To apply: Submit a cover letter and resume to lauren.belasco@ttu.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled.
The Media Relations Specialist position is a great opportunity for students seeking to expand their professional portfolio. This opportunity is especially helpful to students seeking careers in marketing, public/media relations, communications, advertising, brand management, or educational organizations.