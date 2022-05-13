University Outreach and Engagement is currently looking for an undergraduate or graduate student to help develop and maintain our new Outreach and Engagement Mentoring Network website. Primary responsibilities include site development, managing and maintaining features such as event registrations, calendars, blog posts, and member directory.

Start Date: June 2022, position will run through summer and the fall 2022 semester

Schedule: Position works on average 15 hours per week

To Apply: Applicants will need to submit the following required materials to Lindsay Rigney at lindsay.rigney@ttu.edu

Cover Letter

Resume including current references

Portfolio Sample (digital preferred)

Optional (not Required) documentation:

Letter(s) of Recommendation





Review of applicants will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled.





For more information, please contact Lindsay Rigney at Lindsay.rigney@ttu.edu or 806-834-5272

Website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/outreach-engagement/