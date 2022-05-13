IT Help Central is looking for Graduate Assistants to work 20 hours a week in ServiceNow and/or web application development.

We offer all student employees:

Flexible scheduling

Great opportunities for resume building

Experiences that you will learn and keep for a lifetime

Prefer experience in some or all of:

ServiceNow Development, including: Business Rules Client Scripts Flow Designer Service Portal Widgets

Programming Languages, including: Angular PHP SQL Javascript



For more information and to apply, please navigate to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ithelpcentral/employment/student_employment.php.



All positions are security-sensitive and may require a drug and alcohol test. All applicants will be subject to a criminal background check.