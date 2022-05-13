IT Help Central is looking for Graduate Assistants to work 20 hours a week in ServiceNow and/or web application development.
We offer all student employees:
- Flexible scheduling
- Great opportunities for resume building
- Experiences that you will learn and keep for a lifetime
Prefer experience in some or all of:
- ServiceNow Development, including:
- Business Rules
- Client Scripts
- Flow Designer
- Service Portal Widgets
- Programming Languages, including:
- Angular
- PHP
- SQL
- Javascript
For more information and to apply, please navigate to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ithelpcentral/employment/student_employment.php.
All positions are security-sensitive and may require a drug and alcohol test. All applicants will be subject to a criminal background check.