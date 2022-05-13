TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Graduate Assistant Positions Available

IT Help Central is looking for Graduate Assistants to work 20 hours a week in ServiceNow and/or web application development.

We offer all student employees:

  • Flexible scheduling
  • Great opportunities for resume building
  •  Experiences that you will learn and keep for a lifetime

 

Prefer experience in some or all of:

  • ServiceNow Development, including:
    • Business Rules
    • Client Scripts
    • Flow Designer
    • Service Portal Widgets
  • Programming Languages, including:
    • Angular
    • PHP
    • SQL
    • Javascript

 

For more information and to apply, please navigate to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ithelpcentral/employment/student_employment.php.


All positions are security-sensitive and may require a drug and alcohol test. All applicants will be subject to a criminal background check.
Posted:
5/13/2022

Originator:
Samantha Bratcher

Email:
samantha.bratcher@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


