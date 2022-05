Webinar: Is your retirement plan resilient?

Knowing if your portfolio can withstand the current volatility of the economy

Managing your emotions during uncertain times

The importance of an agile plan during unpredictable markets Please register by clicking this link or contact Redina Franklin redina@innovativewealth.com Join Redina Franklin of Innovative Advisory Group on June 9, 2022 12:00pm - 1:00pm for a discussion to address: Posted:

5/18/2022



Originator:

LaDonna Johnson



Email:

ladonna.johnson@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





Categories

Lectures & Seminars