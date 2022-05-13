Telecommunications will apply security and system updates nightly from 10 pm - 4 am CDT, Monday, May 16 through Thursday, May 19. Due to high availability system architecture, no major impact is expected. The following systems may experience momentary interruptions during this time: eRaider Web Sign-In

Shibboleth authentication

Domain Name System (DNS)

Dynamic Host Configuration (DHCP)

Remote Access Service (Wireless, PCI, Remote Desktop Gateway, and VPN)

TTU.EDU & TTU.NET Windows domain services

Phone & Instant Messaging Services

UC Faxing Services

University Call Center

Campus Software Download

eRaider Account Management System (eRAMS) If you experience issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

5/13/2022



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

Employee Announcements

Student Announcements

