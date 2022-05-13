Telecommunications will apply security and system updates nightly from 10 pm - 4 am CDT, Monday, May 16 through Thursday, May 19. Due to high availability system architecture, no major impact is expected. The following systems may experience momentary interruptions during this time:
- eRaider Web Sign-In
- Shibboleth authentication
- Domain Name System (DNS)
- Dynamic Host Configuration (DHCP)
- Remote Access Service (Wireless, PCI, Remote Desktop Gateway, and VPN)
- TTU.EDU & TTU.NET Windows domain services
- Phone & Instant Messaging Services
- UC Faxing Services
- University Call Center
- Campus Software Download
- eRaider Account Management System (eRAMS)
If you experience issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.