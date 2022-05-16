Are you interested in fun & informative courses? Well look no further, we have got you covered! The department of Environmental Toxicology is offering two new undergraduate courses:





ENTX 3300-001 Biological Effects of Chemicals in the Environment

This course introduces you to the biological effects following exposure to chemicals in the environment.

CRN 45620 TTh 11-12:20





ENTX 3301-001 Intro to Environmental Toxicology

This is a comprehensive overview of wildlife and ecological problems with a focus on toxicolgy.

CRN 44184 TTh 9:30-10:50







