HELP SAVE FUTURE LIVES WITH THEATRE!

The TTU School of Theatre & Dance is gathering volunteers to serve as Standardized Patients/Actors and Make-Up Artists for a very important training exercise with the City of Lubbock on June 6th from 730am-12noon.

WHAT: The City of Lubbock will be conducting a specialized training on hospital capacity at area Emergency Rooms.

WHEN/WHERE: June 6th

We will meet at TTU Maedgen for Moulage (make-up)/Check-in between 7-730am and Check-in. You will then travel to a hospital site. You will likely be finished before noon and be released for provided lunch. A training will be provided prior to the event (details TBD).

WHO: Anyone who is interested in empowering theatre in the community and in helping to train the current and next generation of first responders and medical professionals. NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY. 18+ only. Wear clothing you are not afraid to get make-up on.

HOW DO I SIGN-UP:

https://forms.office.com/r/wyGnjuMknA

Fill out this form no later than 12noon on May 20th .

Contact Mallory Prucha for Information at mallory.prucha@ttu.edu.