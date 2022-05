Today, May 13, from 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm CDT, Banner Admin will be unavailable while TOSM staff installs Financial Aid upgrades and resolves a critical issue. Raiderlink will remain available during this maintenance period.

If you encounter any issues with these systems outside of this timeframe, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

5/13/2022



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental

Banner News and Tips for Employees