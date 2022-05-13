You will be bringing students over to the biology building from the Allen Theater in the Student Union Building. You would also be assisting the biology advisors in helping new students get registered for classes. You may answer general questions from new students and their families about the TTU experience from a student standpoint. Please join our biology family and help us welcome our new students!
Students would be required to do the following:
- Ability to communicate well about Biology degree plan.
- Understanding and ability to assist with registration process.
- Organizational skills.
- Familiar with Biology courses.
- Familiar with campus.
- Answer phones, transfer, and refer callers to correct contact.
- Maintain Advising Email.
- Referring students to correct advisor.