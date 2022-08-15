On October 21, 2021, the TTU IT Division announced an enterprise project to transition the university’s endpoint protection solution from Symantec Endpoint Protection (SEP) to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MSDfE). As MSDfE has been designated the university’s approved endpoint protection solution, by June 30, 2022, all university-owned workstations and servers, whether connected to the Texas Tech University network or standalone, must have been onboarded and actively running MSDfE, per TTU Virus Protection Policy

TTU IT staff have been working with areas and departments on this transition for institutional IT resources, but TTU students, faculty, and staff are responsible for removing SEP on personal devices, and deleting any related files. After August 31, 2022, TTU will no longer be licensed for the Symantec solution . For your personal devices, we recommend using your operating system's built-in security features (e.g., Windows Defender Antivirus) or an antivirus product of your choosing.

If you have general questions, please visit www.askIT.ttu.edu/antivirus or contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

8/15/2022



IT Help Central



ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



ITHC





Employee Announcements

Student Announcements

