We are looking for participants who are at least 18 years old to participate in a research study on mental flexibility and mindfulness. Participants will complete several questionnaires, computerized tasks, and eight intervention sessions over four weeks. The visit will take approximately seven hours over one month to complete. Research participation is completely confidential. Participants will receive up to $70 in Amazon Gift card for participating in the study.

For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Winson Yang at winson.yang@ttu.edu. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.