Student Telecounselors assist the Office of Undergraduate Admissions in recruiting freshmen and transfer students. The program consists of a group of current undergraduate students who call and email prospective students. The Student Telecounseling staff is trained on sharing their experiences as Texas Tech students and answering questions concerning the university and the Lubbock community. The staff is required to work 12-20 hours a week. The program operates Sundays through Thursday evenings. For more information and to complete an application please follow the link below. Please reach out to mason.seyl@ttu.edu with any questions that you may have.





https://www.depts.ttu.edu/admissions/StudentStaff/list.php