Consider taking graduate level dance courses. For questions about specific courses, please contact the instructor directly (tanya.calamoneri@ttu.edu, ali.duffy@ttu.edu).

Summer I 2022

DAN 5310: Applied Somatics in hybrid format with Dr. Tanya Calamoneri meeting synchronously Mondays 12:30-3pm

Addresses issues related to ideas of psychophysical unity. Topics include a survey of somatic practices, embodiment theories, learning methodologies, and the implications of physical and experimental learning in a variety of contexts.

Summer II 2022

DAN 5304: Advocacy & Collaboration online with Dr. Ali Duffy - meeting asynchronously

Students will study the importance and impact of external environments and support structures on the formation, production, and funding of dance activities. Students will learn about various collaborative models that support art-making with a specific focus on dance.

DAN 5311: Dance in Communities online with Dr. Ali Duffy - meeting asynchronously

Students will explore the relationship between dance and communities, specifically focusing on performances’ stakes and responsibilities in the construction of culturally diverse communities.