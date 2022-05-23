Rawls College of Business is hiring two student assistants in the Technology Services department. The I.T. support student assistant will work alongside technical staff to maintain hardware and software at the college. The student programmer will have the opportunity to contribute to web applications that impact day-to-day operations at the college.

Student Programmer

The student programmer will help with web application development for the college. Applicants should be familiar with web development languages, including HTML, HTML5, PHP, ASP, .NET, SQL, and/or PYTHON.

Student I.T. Support

The student IT support assistant will provide technical support for faculty and staff. The student assistant will help troubleshoot Windows and Mac OS as well as printers, desktop computers, and laptops. Experience is preferred. Training will be provided.

Email your current resume to rawlshelp@ttu.edu to be considered.