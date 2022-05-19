Korn and Evanescence come to United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday, September 7th as FMX celebrates its 41st Birthday Bash. Special guests Palaye Royale and Dana Dentata will open the show at 5:30pm.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10am Friday, May 20, 2022 through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock, but TTU Students, Faculty, and Staff are invited to participate in this special pre-sale opportunity today only (May 19), through 10pm.

Click here and use code RAIDER to purchase your pre-sale tickets today!

(8 ticket purchase limit through pre-sale.)