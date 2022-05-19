TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TTU Pre-sale! KORN and EVANESCENCE in concert Sept. 7 - pre-sale TODAY ONLY!

Korn and Evanescence come to United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday, September 7th as FMX celebrates its 41st Birthday Bash. Special guests Palaye Royale and Dana Dentata will open the show at 5:30pm.   

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10am Friday, May 20, 2022 through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock, but TTU Students, Faculty, and Staff are invited to participate in this special pre-sale opportunity today only (May 19), through 10pm.

Click here and use code RAIDER to purchase your pre-sale tickets today!

(8 ticket purchase limit through pre-sale.) 

5/19/2022

Cindy Harper

CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu

United Supermarkets Arena


